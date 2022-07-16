HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.57. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.