Comerica Bank Has $6.83 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 143.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,591,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $370.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.22 and a 200-day moving average of $463.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

