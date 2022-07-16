Comerica Bank Purchases 998 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $143.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

