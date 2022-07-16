Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $137.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

About Chevron



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

