Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,935 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.1% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $3,545,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.4% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

