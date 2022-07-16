Comerica Bank Sells 20,886 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $88,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

