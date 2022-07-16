Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,253 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

