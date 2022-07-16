Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIRNB) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIRNB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.
Mirrabooka Investments Stock Performance
About Mirrabooka Investments
Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.
