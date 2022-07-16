Avast plc Announces Dividend of $0.05 (LON:AVST)

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Avast Stock Performance

LON AVST opened at GBX 531 ($6.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,831.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 497.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 559.68. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.70 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.60 ($7.71).

Get Avast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Avast from GBX 680 ($8.09) to GBX 550 ($6.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 475 ($5.65).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.