Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.79

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 80.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Prospect Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.77.

Prospect Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Resources

In related news, insider Samuel (Sam) Hosack 1,092,873 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. In other news, insider Mark Wheatley 645,162 shares of Prospect Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th.

About Prospect Resources

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 10 square kilometers of granted mining lease located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

