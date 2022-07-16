S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $349.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.