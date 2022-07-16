Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 125 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.63.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.3 %

BLD opened at $177.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.