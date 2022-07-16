Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.19.

EA stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

