Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

