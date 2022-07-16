Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $461.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

