Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chubb by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $8,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $184.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.