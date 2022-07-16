Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $663.47.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $476.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.61 and a 200 day moving average of $535.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

