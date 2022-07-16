DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,497 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SEA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SEA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

SEA stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

