Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

CTVA stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

