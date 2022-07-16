DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,240 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 544,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 822,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.3 %

BKR stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.