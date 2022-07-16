DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FNV opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

