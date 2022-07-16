DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.79.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,299.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,308.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,446.07. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

