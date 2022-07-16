DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $228,026,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,774 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.8 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

