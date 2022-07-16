DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.13 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,728 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

