Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after buying an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Incyte by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 365,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,394,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

