DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,242 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.97. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $112.66.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

