DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,024 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE WY opened at $34.78 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

