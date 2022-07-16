DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,484 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 845,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.8 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.