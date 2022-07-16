DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 248.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,854,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,094,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $429,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,950.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

