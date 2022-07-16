DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 552 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($160.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

Ferrari stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.13 and a 200-day moving average of $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

