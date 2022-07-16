DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average of $184.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

