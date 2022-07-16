Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.12 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

