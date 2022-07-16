DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 103,299 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,665,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

