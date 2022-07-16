DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.37 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

