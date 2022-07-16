DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

