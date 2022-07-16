DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

