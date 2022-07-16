Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 124 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $209.67 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $235.51.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

