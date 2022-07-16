Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,273 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $72.47 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

