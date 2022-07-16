DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

