Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 4.8 %

MOH stock opened at $298.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.32 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

