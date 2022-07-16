Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.62.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

