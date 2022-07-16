Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNSGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLNS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday.

Valens Stock Down 7.3 %

VLNS stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Valens has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valens will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valens by 144.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

