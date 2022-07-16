Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLNS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday.

Valens Stock Down 7.3 %

VLNS stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Valens has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valens ( NASDAQ:VLNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valens will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valens by 144.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

