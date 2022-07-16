Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.25.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $410.25 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.14 and its 200-day moving average is $427.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.