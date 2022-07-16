Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Lifted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $265.45 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.80.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

