Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,595 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.69. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

