Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 291 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $149.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.