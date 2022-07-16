Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Boston Properties by 71.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 19.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 248.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Boston Properties by 16.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $87.39 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

