Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

