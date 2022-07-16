Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Waters worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

Waters Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $334.01 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.70 and a 200-day moving average of $323.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

