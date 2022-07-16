Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

